Former Shrewsbury public toilets in flood-hit area to be transformed into new home

An application has been lodged with Shropshire Council to create the one-bedroom property on the site of the old St Julian's Friars toilets in Shrewsbury.

The home will be next door to The Masala curry house in a part of town which has been frequently ravaged by floods in recent years.

The ground floor would be a car park and garage, with living accommodation on the first floor and a solar and roof terrace above.

Plans were previously approved for a home on the site in 2022.

A design and access statement said: "Site investigation operations have identified considerable foundation stabilisation works are required to the existing structure. The intention is to carry out these works to the existing structure and create a workshop and storage space as phase one.

"Phase two will be the separation at ground floor level to create the raised entrance and staircase to the first floor, erection of the first floor structure and fit out and the second floor ‘solar’ and roof terrace.

"The phased approach will ensure that the planning approval remains extant and avoids the enormous outlay of costs incurred currently by simply starting these ground floor works.

"The lower existing exterior of the building will remain unaltered, new windows and doors will be installed, a large opening for car parking on the ground floor. All habitable space will be on the first floor and amenity area will be provided in the form a solarium and roof terrace on the second floor.

"The walls to the first floor extension will be lightweight in construction and be finished with a through colour polymer render to contrast against the existing brick. Seamless glass balustrade will provide fall protection from the second floor terrace.

"The conversion of the existing dis-used public toilets is a very straight forward design, the only access will be from the existing door position off St Julian’s Friars road.

"The re-use of building will improve the neighbourhood by bringing the building back into use. Car parking will be both within the structure at ground floor level and provided via St Julian Friars public car park adjacent.

"It is felt the proposal would have negligible impact on the adjacent listed building itself or the Shrewsbury town centre conservation area and should as such, be supported. The re-use of this building will help to lift the neighbourhood."

To view and comment on the application visit pa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=SCTJGUTDHHO00