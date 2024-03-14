Youngsters promote sustainability with eco fashion show

The event, at Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury, involved the youngsters showing off pre-loved, recycled, or hand made clothes.

It comes as they have been learning about the impact of 'fast fashion' on the environment – and figures that estimate 75 per cent of clothes end up in landfill.

As a result they hosted their own show, with an aim to educate the audience on eco-friendly messages, while encouraging them to up-cycle, recycle, and have fun with the clothes they already own.

The show included a collection of runways ranging from 'rock ‘n’ roll', and 'festival' to 'western', all using clothes that had been donated by the local community.

Parents also got involved by teaching the children to sew at home to create a show-stopping piece for the runway finale.

The school worked in partnership with Shrewsbury College which visited to provide a fashion lecture and showcase some of its students' own designs – including menswear made from a camouflage tent.

Pupil Jack Kynaston said: "I really enjoyed the practical task of making outfits from rubbish and learning about new sustainable technologies from the Shrewsbury College Fashion lecture, I had no idea that clothes could be made from pineapples!"

School business manager Tracy Othen said: "This has been a fantastic project for everyone involved. It reflects our creative curriculum as it incorporates so many subjects – geography, design & technology, art, music and dance and is part of our careers education.

"It was really inspiring for the children to hear that Shrewsbury has its very own fashion & textiles diploma for 16 to 18 year olds and that many of these Shrewsbury Students go on to work in the fashion & design industry.”

The fashion show was a free event for the school community and ended with a second-hand market place where the children sold clothes and accessories to raise funds for the school.