A5 closed north of Shrewsbury after carriageway spillage
The A5 in Shropshire has been closed in both directions after a recovery truck spilt hydraulic fluid onto the carriageway.
The road was closed between the A458 in Shrewsbury and the B4396 to Dovaston following the incident, National Highways said.
Police are on scene and long delays are expected.
The incident followed a car fire that was occurred earlier during Monday rush hour on the A5 near Nescliffe.
West Mercia Police has been approached for further information.