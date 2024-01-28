The market beat its rivals to be crowned Britain’s Favourite Market 2024 at the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) on Thursday.

It is the third time the market hall has received the accolade, after winning in 2018 and 2023 – with public votes deciding the winner.

The market is jointly managed by Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council.

Town council leader Alan Mosley said it was a huge honour for the market to receive the award for a third time.

He added that the fact the competition was decided by the customers and visitors was all the more satisfying for those involved with the market.

He said: "We are absolutely delighted that for the second year running the Shrewsbury Market Hall has won Britain’s Favourite Market.

"The fact that it is our customers and visitors who have voted for us just goes to show what value people place locally in this wonderful market and pays testimony to the work both Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council put into making it such a success."

Shropshire Council is landlord for the market hall building and manages the permanent stalls within the market on a day-to-day basis.

It is also responsible for the overall management of the building, including Mardol House and the ground floor retail units in Shoplatch, Bellstone and Claremont Street.

Shrewsbury Town Council manages the canopied stall section of the indoor market.

It was announced earlier this month that the management at the facility would be changing, with longstanding market manager Kate Gittins moving to a new position within Shropshire Council.

As a result Shropshire Council has asked the team which manages The Darwin Shopping Centre to represent its interests at the market hall.