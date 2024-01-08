Horizon Post Office scandal: Wrongly jailed Shrewsbury worker hopes she will now get compensation to help her live life in peace

Rubbina Shaheen, who kept Greenfields Post Office said she and husband, Mohamed, were still fighting for compensation.

Speaking in a BBC interview she said the all the current publicity, postive as it was, had brought all the upset and anxiety back.

"We just want this to be sorted out so that, whatever little life we have left, we can live in peace with this behind us - both physically and mentally, " she said.

Mrs Shaheen was jailed for 12 months in December 2010 for false accounting after the Horizon system generated a £40,000 shortfall in the post office accounts.

After years of battling, she finally cleared her name in April 2021.

She and her husband Mohamed lost their house, their business, their income and admitted they had both felt suicidal.

Mr Shaheen said on Monday: "It is exciting that so much is happening now, thanks to the ITV drama.

"We have received some compensation but only in dribs and drabs. Yesterday we sent out our fourth request for compensation."

Mrs Shaheen said: "I am still struggling with everything and having sleepless nights. My mental health is not good.

"I try to leave it behind but this stirs it up and your mental health goes beserk.

"We were quite surprised another 50 people affected have come forward. We want more people to come forward."

Between 1999 and 2015, the Post Office prosecuted more than 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses based on information from the Horizon system.

Some postmasters went to prison, losing clean criminal records, loss of liberty, experienced financial losses and were shunned by their communities.