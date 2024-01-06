Footage shows emergency services in Shrewsbury after reports of 'brawl'

Drone footage has shown a large police presence after residents reported a "brawl" breaking out in Shrewsbury on Friday, January 5.

Harlescott resident Bob Griffiths said at around 9pm, Ellesmere Road seemed to have "erupted into a sea of angry voices", before breaking out into what sounded like a "full brawl".

Mr Griffiths said police soon responded and Ellesmere Road was closed to traffic, with "ten plus" police vehicles in attendance.

Reports on social media suggest the incident may have been related to the upcoming Shrewsbury town and Wrexham FC match set for Sunday, January 7.