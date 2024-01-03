Work to transform former Shrewsbury care home into supported housing scheme set to start

Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing is now advertising for a contractor for building works on Coton Hill House, Berwick Road, which will be converted into temporary supported accommodation for people who have been homeless.

The works, which have been placed in the £1m-£5m tender category, will see 75 bedrooms at the former care facility converted into 25 separate apartments designed to provide 'halfway house' facilities to support people who have been homeless to move on to independent living elsewhere.

Minor external alterations are included in the plans, including the addition of external doors for six of the apartments, with access to all the others via the building’s main entrance.

Contractors are expected to begin on site in early 2024, with a planned opening date for the facility of March 2025.