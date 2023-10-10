Green light for controversial Shrewsbury homeless flats plan despite anti-social behaviour fears

Premium
By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Comments

Controversial plans to transform a Shrewsbury care home into supported housing for homeless people has been given the green light - despite fears over anti-social behaviour.

Coton Hill House
Coton Hill House

Shropshire Council’s proposals for Coton Hill House in Berwick Road, were met with more than 270 objections, with residents saying they would not feel safe in their community if the scheme goes ahead.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Property
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News