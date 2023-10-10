Green light for controversial Shrewsbury homeless flats plan despite anti-social behaviour fears

Shropshire Council’s proposals for Coton Hill House in Berwick Road, were met with more than 270 objections, with residents saying they would not feel safe in their community if the scheme goes ahead.
Controversial plans to transform a Shrewsbury care home into supported housing for homeless people has been given the green light - despite fears over anti-social behaviour.
