Reopening date finally set for Shrewsbury Quarry swimming pool after 'long road' of delays

The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury closed in July 2022 after inspectors found corrosion had made ceiling panels and ventilation units unsafe.

In January this year, frustration was building among swimmers as Shropshire Council reported 'unforeseen delays' in the tendering process had led to a setback in repairs.

By April, work began on a £400,000 project to strip out damaged and eroded pipes and ducting from the roof space over the pool, as well as unused light fittings, walkways and ceiling panels.

The council hoped the work would be completed by July, but this was then pushed back to September. In September, the main pool was still not open, and the council announced it expected it to reopen before the end of November.

Now, after what has been called a "long road", the official opening date has been announced - December 13.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “I am delighted we will be able to re-open the pool on Wednesday. December 13.

"Shropshire Council has invested more than £400,000 in getting the pool open again and although there have been some unforeseen complications along the way, we are confident that we have everything in place for the centre to be back to business as usual.

“As well as the new ventilation system, swimmers will notice the pool hall and changing rooms have all been spruced up, and the atmosphere is fresh and bright."

Rhys Collins, SCLT partnership manager, confirmed that water testing and staff training will be completed in time for the opening.

He said: “It has been a long road, but we are excited to announce people will be back in the water from Wednesday, December 13.

"We will be launching a new programme of activities and a complete timetable for the pool and we hope people will keep an eye on our website to sign up for our offers.

“New windows and a fresh coat of paint has made the pool light and bright and we have been able to give the changing rooms a refresh by re-purposing equipment from the old Whitchurch Swimming Centre, which is about to be rebuilt.

"It is all looking very positive and we are looking forward to returning to business as usual.”