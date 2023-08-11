Shrewsbury Flower Show evacuated, fireworks cancelled after 'suspicious packages' reported

Amanda Jones of the organising team behind the flower show said that Shrewsbury's Quarry, where the event was being held, was evacuated at about 6.40pm.

Amanda Jones said: "The MOD are on their way to do a sweep after they received a call to say there are two suspicious packages at the show ground."

Town crier Martin Wood announced to the crowds gathered near the Quarry that the planned fireworks display on Friday night would be cancelled - he said "we've closed the show down for your own safety".

"Thank you very much, we do apologise - but there's always tomorrow."

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "We’ve received an anonymous call making a serious threat to The Quarry in Shrewsbury, where the Shrewsbury Flower Show is currently being held.

"As a precaution, a cordon has been put in place and areas of the park are being evacuated. A thorough search of the area is being undertaken by specially trained officers.

"Please avoid the area and keep an eye on our social media channels for further updates."

The much-anticipated fireworks display had been due to take place at about 9.50pm.

A statement on the flower show's Facebook page said: "Due to a security alert the show ground has been evacuated. The MOD are coming from Cheshire to do a full sweep of the park, this is likely to take two hours - after which if the all clear is given we maybe able to do the fireworks display."

Superintendent Damian Pettit said: “I know that the Shrewsbury Flower Show is a big event which has attracted significant crowds, particularly with today’s lovely weather, and that this threat may be alarming for visitors to the show.

“I would urge visitors to stay calm and follow the advice of officers in the area. They are there to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you.

“Thank you to all the visitors who have already cooperated with our officers, it is much appreciated and a huge help in situations like this.