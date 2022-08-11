Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Flower Show fireworks cancelled due to heatwave safety concerns

By Paul Jenkins
Shrewsbury
Published: Last Updated:

Organisers of this weekend's Shrewsbury Flower Show have cancelled the planned fireworks displays due to safety concerns about the arid conditions caused by the ongoing heatwave.

Shrewsbury Flower Show in 2019
A Facebook post on Thursday night said: "We have taken very seriously the dry conditions; we have consulted with Shropshire Fire and Rescue and the Safety Advisory Group and have come to the decision that, for safety reasons, we should cancel the fireworks displays on [Friday and Saturday] evenings.

"This will come as a disappointment to many, however, there will be entertainment and a laser show - we hope you understand and agree we've done the right thing."

Concerns had been aired by people heading to the show - the first since 2019 - earlier in the day in the wake of an amber weather warning, with temperatures expected in the 30s in Shropshire on Friday and Saturday.

A Red Arrows flypast, planned for 1pm on Friday and 3.30pm on Saturday, was also cancelled due to them having other commitments.

Disgruntled show-goers took to Facebook to post about the cancelled entertainment.

Maggie Brown said: "I think it's a wise decision but surely you can't now charge full price? I appreciate it's out of your control but no Red Arrows, no fireworks, no big names, fewer exhibitors... it's not good."

And Gemma Fitchew said: "Red Arrows were over Shrewsbury today doing a display. People have paid a lot of money to come and aren’t getting what they’ve paid for."

Other entertainment including show jumping, performances by the RAF Falcons parachute display team, and a Spitfire flypast on Saturday plus a laser light show will still take place.

For full details on the show, visit shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk.

