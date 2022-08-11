Shrewsbury Flower Show fireworks cancelled due to heatwave safety concerns

Shrewsbury Flower Show in 2019

A Facebook post on Thursday night said: "We have taken very seriously the dry conditions; we have consulted with Shropshire Fire and Rescue and the Safety Advisory Group and have come to the decision that, for safety reasons, we should cancel the fireworks displays on [Friday and Saturday] evenings.

"This will come as a disappointment to many, however, there will be entertainment and a laser show - we hope you understand and agree we've done the right thing."

Concerns had been aired by people heading to the show - the first since 2019 - earlier in the day in the wake of an amber weather warning, with temperatures expected in the 30s in Shropshire on Friday and Saturday.

A Red Arrows flypast, planned for 1pm on Friday and 3.30pm on Saturday, was also cancelled due to them having other commitments.

Disgruntled show-goers took to Facebook to post about the cancelled entertainment.

Maggie Brown said: "I think it's a wise decision but surely you can't now charge full price? I appreciate it's out of your control but no Red Arrows, no fireworks, no big names, fewer exhibitors... it's not good."

And Gemma Fitchew said: "Red Arrows were over Shrewsbury today doing a display. People have paid a lot of money to come and aren’t getting what they’ve paid for."

Other entertainment including show jumping, performances by the RAF Falcons parachute display team, and a Spitfire flypast on Saturday plus a laser light show will still take place.