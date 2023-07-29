Search is on for site for Buddhist temple

One of the centres

Members of the Mikyo Dorje Institute are in the county looking both for land that could be used and also to link up with people interested in the project.

The project has been inspired by a Tibetan Buddhist monk, who is now in his 90s, who is keen to see the centre benefit people for generations.

While a venue for what could include a temple and retreat has not yet been found those involved say Shropshire, with its stunning landscape, rural beauty and still good transport links, would be an ideal location.

An artist impression of a proposed centre

John Sainsbury one of those involved, said: "The aim is to to find land, and with the support of local people and town planners, create an accessible centre for the study and practice of Tibetan Buddhist meditation and philosophy."

He said benefits of such a centre include: enabling more people to spend time in nature; providing access to a spiritual tradition which calms and opens the mind, and warms and expands the heart;

bringing people together to work on the land, run the centre and help other people who are looking for happiness, stability and clarity.

"We have been looking for a site for two years. Most of our centres are city based although we have a retreat centre in the South of France. The first centre was established in 1975 by Karma Thinley Rinpoche and Lama Jampa Thaye.

Karma Thinley Rinpoche

"We want to bring that environment to Shropshire which, along with Staffordshire and the Forest of Wye, proved very helpful when we approached planners."

He said the institute also had many friends and family in Shropshire and would like to hear from others who may be interested in the project.

"As well as our temple we want to build a large, meditation hall and offer everything from beginners' meditation to profound philosophical teaching with a master visiting the centre."

He said the centre would also offer various retreats.

Lama Jampa Thaye

"The aim is to built a centre that would be self sustaining, where we can work the land and still be here in 1,000 years."

"We are looking to build relationships with local people who may have skill or enthusiasm and an interest in our centre. Maybe they have land or property they would like to talk with us about."