Plans to add three soldiers to town's war memorial more than 100 years are submitted

The War Memorial, Ruyton-XI-Towns

Ruyton XI Towns Parish Council has applied to Shropshire Council for listed building consent to install an additional stone plaque on the town’s Grade II listed war memorial.

When the plaque was originally put in place in 1920 – three names were missed off, those of Alfred Rogers, Charles Henry Hanmer, and Ernest Lloyd.

A separate small stone plaque was previously added bearing Mr Rogers’ name – but the new plaque will cover it and include all three names.

A decision on the plan will be taken by Shropshire Council’s planning department at a later date.

The War Memorial, Ruyton-XI-Towns

Meanwhile a county school is seeking permission to create a ‘multi-use additional teaching space’ on its campus.

The application, from Oldbury Wells School, Bridgnorth, requests planning consent and listed building permission for the work.

The school plans to alter and convert a vacant storage space, gymnasium changing room and showers to create the new space.

The new project will also include the installation of 10 new windows as part of the scheme.

Planners will asked to approve restoration work at The Old School House in Claverley.

The application is for the “replacement of existing rotten and collapsing wooden part of the outhouse”.

The proposal also outlines plans to maintain the existing slate roof and brick wall.

The owners of a historic house have asked for permission to remove and replace the flue liner to the ground floor fireplace.

The application, for Mawley Hall at Cleobury Mortimer, requests listed building consent to undertake the work.

Planners will also be asked to consider proposals for a new orangery.