Loopfest festival returning with 25 venues

Music fans enjoying the day

After last year's record-breaking attendance, Loopfest is back on Saturday, July 8, promising another spectacular day of live music, entertainment, and free workshops.

Building on the success of last year's event, which broke footfall records, Loopfest will see an expansion to 25 venues throughout the town centre.

From 12pm to 8pm, the venues will be echoing with the melodies and rhythms of 125 eclectic acts.

Venues as diverse as Shrewsbury Unitarian Church and the historic Shrewsbury Library will join popular hotspots such as Albert's Shed and In Good Hands, creating a unique mix of traditional and contemporary spaces for performances.

A new addition to this year's festival is a series of free workshops designed for children.

The workshops, centred around the theme of 'metamorphosis', will provide an interactive and educational experience, sparking creativity and imagination in our youngest festival-goers.

"We're absolutely thrilled to bring Loopfest back to Shrewsbury Town Centre," said organiser Jamie Smith. "Our mission has always been to foster community spirit, encourage cultural participation, and promote our town's vibrant arts scene. With the addition of our children's workshops, we're going one step further to ensure there's something for everyone at Loopfest 2023."