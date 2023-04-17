The newly-submitted artist's impression of the proposed Travelodge in Shrewsbury town centre

Proposals from the budget hotel chain for a site in Barker Street - next to Grade II-listed Rowley's House and Mansion - were previously submitted, condemned and withdrawn within six weeks. Artists impressions of the new hotel were included, but branded "a monstrosity" by some objectors.

Travelodge and Morris Property say feedback has been taken into account and has submitted new plans. They say the plans include a "public realm" space around Rowley's House, a timber-framed building dating back to the late 1500s built by successful wool merchant Roger Rowley - and the brick mansion built by his son in 1618.

Both are within the core of the Shrewsbury Conservation Area and are interconnected, with the latter believed to be the earliest brick building in the town.

When the previous application was put in last September, hrewsbury Civic Society called for a "masterplan" for the area, or risk building something that risks "pleasing no-one and offending everyone".

Exterior changes from the original application included a larger window under the Travelodge sign and lighter coloured brickwork around the ground floor of the building.

Travelodge says the proposed exterior facade and elevations have been designed through detailed consultation with the local planning authority, to "complement and integrate with the local street scene".

The interior of the hotel will be developed to Travelodge’s new budget-luxe premium look and feel design.

Tony O'Brien, UK development director for Travelodge, said: "Shrewsbury is a growing town, with very limited, good quality, affordable hotel accommodation in the town centre, so there is a strong need for a new Travelodge to help fulfil growing demand from visiting business and leisure travellers.

“Travelodge and Morris Property have worked collaboratively and closely with the Local Planning Authority and taken account of all of the feedback that we received about the proposed development of this site for a new Travelodge hotel, to produce what we think is a fantastic design proposal, showcased by the new CGI’s that have been submitted to support the new planning application.

“Travelodge will be making a long-term commitment to Shrewsbury town centre and the new hotel will result in thousands of new overnight visitors each year, who will spend hundreds of thousands of pounds in the local shops, restaurants, bars and attractions, providing a long-term, multi-million pound boost to the local economy.

“The proposed new Shrewsbury Travelodge will be developed to our new, premium budget-luxe design. This is our biggest brand transformation to date and has been created in response to ever-increasing expectations from customers. Britain is now a nation of budget travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type, so thoughtful, stylish design and homely touches really matter in today’s world when staying away for business or leisure.”

Elizabeth Lowe, head of developments at Morris Property, said: “Following the withdrawal of the previous planning application for a new Travelodge fronting Barker Street in Shrewsbury, we have been working closely with both the planning and conservation officers at Shropshire Council. This has seen us address concerns raised about the initial application, with particular attention paid to comments received from both the Town Council and Civic Society.

“The new application has been designed to complement the ambitions of the Big Town plan in not only providing a use deemed suitable for this location, which will greatly assist the tourist economy of the town, but also to help create public realm space around Rowley’s House and Mansion. This will hopefully assist the Council in identifying a potential occupier to look closely at the functionality of the building in light of a hotel next door.

“There will be some parking retained to the rear of the scheme and the intention is to look at EV charging for some of these spaces. If the infrastructure is available, this will be a welcome progression for the town, as currently there is a complete absence of EV charging available.”

Shrewsbury Central Travelodge will be the third Travelodge hotel in the town. The group operates two hotels in the area; Travelodge’s Shrewsbury Battlefield and Shrewsbury Bayston Hill.