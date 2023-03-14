Wild swimmer wants bathing status in bid to clean up Shropshire rivers

Alison Biddulph who wants bathing status for the River Severn in Shrewsbury

Alison Biddulph, from Shrewsbury, has been swimming in the rivers in the town along with other Shropshire waterways for the last five years, but says the water is sometimes heavily polluted.

"The two big things are agricultural run-off and sewage overflow," she said.

"With sewage you can smell it and it often happens after heavy rainfall.

"If we get bathing status then the Environment Agency has to test the water regularly and if it is not pristine they have to investigate the reason why.

"Currently, unless there is a big environmental problem such as dead fish in the water there is no obligation to keep the water clean, unfortunately."

Wild swimmer Alison Biddulph

While waste is usually carried to a sewage treatment works, during times of heavy rainfall the system is designed to overflow and occasionally discharge excess waste water into the sea and rivers, to reduce the risk of flooding.

Figures from the Environment Agency showed there were 59 serious water pollution incidents in Shropshire between 2010 and 2021, the second highest amount next to Cornwall.

Alison said she is trying to get bathing status for several river stretches in Shrewsbury, including between the Showground and the Welsh Bridge as well as between the English Bridge and the weir.

She says these stretches of water are used by more than a hundred people for outdoor swimming.

"It is a popular pastime. There are 30-40 swimmers that go regularly at least three times a week, and then you have the local triathlon club, and they have around 100 members who swim in the water, and that doesn't include all the people that go dipping and paddling in the water," said Alison.

"There are beach areas that see a lot of children and teenagers, so it would be nice to have the area free of sewage."

Wild swimmer Alison Biddulph

Alison has the backing of local councillor Kate Halliday.

Councillor Halliday, a Labour member of Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council, said she is attempting to get a working group up and running to clean up the river.

"I raised with Shrewsbury Town Council last year the concerns about the low quality of the River Severn," she said.

"Bathing status is one aspect and is something I am very keen to pursue.

"Alison has done an amazing job already but I am now going to appeal to Shrewsbury Town Council to set up a working group to look at cleaning up the river."

Wild swimmer Alison Biddulph

She said that while the Government pledged to overhaul the way sewers discharge into rivers and seas, Severn Trent, which is responsible for waste water in Shropshire, is not required to keep the water pristine clean for bathers.

She added if the working group gets the go-ahead, the council will be seeking people to help contribute to the project.

"We'll be looking for all sorts of river users to contribute, whether swimmers, rowers, anglers or just people who don't want to walk through sewage when they walk along the river," she said.

Severn Trent said they have been in conversation with Alison and say the River Teme could qualify for bathing status by 2025.

A spokesperson said: “Severn Trent is investing £78 million to improve water quality along more than 50km of river, including the River Teme in Shropshire, with the end goal to move a stretch of the Teme towards bathing quality by 2025.

"We’ve had several conversations with Alison and other interested parties about this project and we look forward to updating them on our progress."

He continued: “Severn Trent is moving faster than sector targets to improve the quality of the region’s rivers, including those around Shrewsbury.

"We’re consistently recognised for our industry-leading performance, being awarded the very highest 4-star status by the Environment Agency for the last three years and are committed to being open and transparent about our performance and our plans.”