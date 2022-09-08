'Brilliant' Shrewsbury named third best place in England for a pub crawl

The Boathouse in Shrewsbury

It comes after research by Stag and Hen Weekends– an activity and events organiser– named Shrewsbury the third best location in England for a pub crawl.

By analysing data from the Office for National Statistics, the company produced a list of the top 10 towns and cities with the most pubs and bars to offer per 10 square miles.

Shrewsbury was listed as the third best destination with 56 pubs and bars per 10 square miles, beating the cities of Portsmouth, Bath, Bristol and Liverpool.

It was third only to Huddersfield, which has 65 pubs and bars per 10 square miles, and South Shields with 60 pubs and bars within the measured area.

Rachael Chidlow, owner of award-winning pub The Boathouse in Shrewsbury, reacted to the news, stating that Shrewsbury is a "brilliant" location for a night out on the town.

She said: "There are so may pubs in Shrewsbury, according to my grandmother it was because the water used to be undrinkable so everyone had to drink beer to keep themselves hydrated.

"It's brilliant to take a short walk and to go into the different bars in town – they are all so close together yet so different and everyone has their favourites.

"Most of them are really historic so it’s like stepping back in time."

The Boathouse has a picturesque setting, sitting next to the River Severn and overlooking the Quarry.

It is a Grade II listed building, which boasts a large wooden deck on the river's edge where customers can soak up the sun and enjoy a pint in the Summer months.

"We have recently opened Ernest & Co our new wine bar on the Wyle Cop it has an ancient interior, music, and interesting lighting," Rachael added.

"We have been surprised how many locals include visiting us on their nights out into town for a cocktail or a glass of wine– they might pop in for one but then stay for two."

Shrewsbury Cocktail Week is running until September 11 this week, with a number of bars getting involved.

To find out more visit shrewsburycocktailweek.com.