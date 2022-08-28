Heavy traffic on roads leading to Shrewsbury steam rally

One of the Nuffield tractors

Visitors to the event at Onslow Park, Ford, to the north west of the town, complained of sitting in traffic for over an hour waiting to get through the gates.

Meanwhile, residents living in the Bicton area said they were struggling to leave their homes because of the traffic.

The queues centred on the A5/A458 Welshpool Roundabout with heavy congestion to A458 Shrewsbury to Welshpool Road and the B4473.

Some people took to social media to say they had given up and returned home.

The society has been approached for a comment.

The steam rally on Sunday and Monday isorganised by the County of Salop Steam Engine Society, and attracts thousands of people to marvel at vintage and steam-powered vehicles of all shapes and sizes.

Highlights include a tractor pulling competition and a working field with demonstrations of historical farming and rural skills, including blacksmithing, ploughing shire horses and steam-powered cultivating.

The theme on the working field is the Nuffield marque tractors.