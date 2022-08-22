Still no date set for the reopening of Shrewsbury's main Quarry swimming pool

The main pool at The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre has been closed since July 26

The main pool at The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in central Shrewsbury has been closed to the public since July 16, following a routine inspection which highlighted concern over loose panels on the roof.

Since then, a specialist team has been carrying out repairs which has given them greater insight into the condition of the ducting.

This repair work has highlighted the need for further work to replace aged rivets.

Now the council has announced that – at this stage – they cannot give an estimation of when the work will be completed.

The team on site is taking this time to make further inspections and carry out remedial work as necessary.

The council have said they are committed to protecting customers and staff and look forward to reopening the main pool as soon as it is safe to do so.