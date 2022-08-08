Shrewsbury's main Quarry swimming pool to remain closed

The main pool at The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre has been closed since July 26

A routine inspection noted a loose roof panel over the main pool at The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre.

Now the council has said that the pool is to remain closed for the time-being, following an inspection by specialist rope teams.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “The ceiling above the main pool has been inspected by the specialist ropes team and a full report into the extent of the damage will be sent to Shropshire Council’s property services group where a plan of works will be made.

“To protect the safety of visitors and staff the main pool area will remain closed.

“Shropshire Community Leisure Trust is maintaining a full programme of activities across the remainder of the facilities and customers are reminded it is only the main pool area that is affected.