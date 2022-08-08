Shrewsbury's main Quarry swimming pool to remain closed

A routine inspection noted a loose roof panel over the main pool at The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre.
Now the council has said that the pool is to remain closed for the time-being, following an inspection by specialist rope teams.
Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “The ceiling above the main pool has been inspected by the specialist ropes team and a full report into the extent of the damage will be sent to Shropshire Council’s property services group where a plan of works will be made.
“To protect the safety of visitors and staff the main pool area will remain closed.
“Shropshire Community Leisure Trust is maintaining a full programme of activities across the remainder of the facilities and customers are reminded it is only the main pool area that is affected.
“Shropshire Council knows how important to people swimming facilities in Shrewsbury are and remains committed to working with partners on the project.”