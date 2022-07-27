Shrewsbury's Quarry Pool

Rope teams will be called in to assess the state of the panelling.

A routine inspection by the operators spotted a problem over the main pool at The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre and it was closed on Tuesday. The rest of the centre remains open.

A Shropshire Council spokesman said: "Expert rope teams will be called in to assess the area as soon as possible."

High winds lifted a section of the roof above the main Quarry pool in February 2020

The centre, in Priory Road, is managed Shropshire Community Leisure Trust and includes a gym, four swimming pools and a workout area.

The council spokesman added: "The health and safety of all customers is of paramount importance to Shropshire Council and we fully support the action taken by the operator. The remainder of the centre is open and we apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Earlier this year, Shropshire Council put plans to build new facilities at the Quarry pool on hold after hearing of spiralling costs. The council decided to prioritise a replacement swimming pool for Whitchurch, and to build a new £10 million swimming pool in the north of Shrewsbury before the demolition and rebuild of its main Quarry swimming centre.

Earlier this year the council reaffirmed its commitment to retaining a swimming facility in the Quarry, but said “complications” with the site and the need to secure funding meant the plans for a new pool building at Sundorne Sports Village were being carried forward first.