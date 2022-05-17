Planning officers are recommending that the plans are approved

The proposal, for the former Dragon King next to Cineworld on Old Potts Way in Shrewsbury, will be considered by Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee for a final decision next Tuesday.

Under the plans, the Dragon King building would be demolished and a new 24-hour McDonald's would be built in its place – the third drive-through McDonald's in the town.

The proposal has attracted criticism from both Shrewsbury Civic Society and Shrewsbury Town Council, which submitted objections as part of the planning application.

Planning officers who have considered the proposal said that the principle of a drive-through on the site had already been established, with the current nearby Nando's previously having been a drive-through Burger King.

One of the concerns raised is the proposal to cut down 29 trees as part of the demolition work.

The applicant, ESN Ltd, says it will plant 17 new trees as a result of the proposal – a measure deemed acceptable by planning officers.

Shrewsbury Town Council has also raised concerns about potential litter from the restaurant.

Another 17 letters of objection highlight issues such as the late-night operation and increased traffic – citing the long queues and tailbacks caused by the Meole Brace McDonald's.

A petition signed by 115 residents was also submitted.

A report from planning officer Jane Raymond recommends that councillors approve the proposal.

She writes: "The proposed replacement restaurant that also offers a drive through facility is considered acceptable in principle in this sustainable edge of town centre location that is accessible by other modes of transport beside the private car and is located in proximity to other services, facilities and employment that provides opportunity for combined trips.

"It is also considered that the proposal would have no highway safety implications with regards to car park capacity, traffic generation and/or impact on congestion in the local area or highway network."

She adds: "It is considered that the scale, design and appearance of the building is appropriate given the context of the site and is an improvement compared to the existing building.

"The proposal will not result in the loss of high quality trees and it is considered that the specification for the planting of native tree species indicated on the revised landscaping proposal will have a better chance of establishment than the previous tree planting and will more than compensate for the loss of these predominantly poor quality trees, and will also provide some ecological enhancement.