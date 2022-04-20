Lorry rolls over in crash on A53 near Shrewsbury

The A53 at Wynnstay, near Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Police have urged drivers to avoid the A53 to Shawbury between Battlefield and Bings Heath.

West Mercia officers said that the road was blocked in both directions following at collision on Wednesday morning, which was first reported at around 10.20am.

Emergency services are still at the scene.

Jim Barker from Shropshire fire and Rescue Service said fire crews were dealing with the incident and said the road was expected to be blocked for some time.

The crash is thought to be close to the site of a tragic collision on April 9 when 19-year-old Charlotte Hope died after suffering traumatic injuries.

Miss Hope, from Shawbury, died after the Volkswagen Polo she was driving from Shrewsbury towards Shawbury was involved in a crash with a white BMW M140i heading in the opposite direction, at around 4.15pm.

The 19-year-old died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash and her mother, Helen, 54, who was with her in the car, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.