Inquest opened into death of 19-year-old killed in A53 crash

Charlotte Hope

Shropshire Coroner John Ellery opened the inquest into the death of Charlotte Hope, from Shawbury, at Shrewsbury's Shirehall on Wednesday.

Miss Hope had been driving a blue VW Polo from Shrewsbury towards Shawbury on Saturday, when it was involved in a crash with a white BMW M140i heading in the opposite direction, at around 4.15pm.

Miss Hope died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash and her mother, Helen, 54, who was with her in the car, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

A police investigation into the crash is under way, with a 33 year-old-man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been bailed.

Mr Ellery has adjourned the inquest to take place on July 19.

Miss Hope had been training to become a primary school teacher and had carried out extensive voluntary and charity work.

One of her roles saw her serve on the Shropshire Football Association Youth Council for three years.

The Shropshire FA has paid tribute to her, saying she had worked to inspire other young people.

In a post on Twitter the organisation said: "We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Charlotte Hope. One of our own, who's life was tragically cut short on Saturday, April 9.

"Charlotte was a well-loved member of the SFA Youth Council, working hard to inspire young people."

Police have asked that anyone with information or dashcam footage relating to the crash contact them on 101 or by using the 'Tell Us About' section of the West Mercia Police website, quoting incident number 378 of April 9.