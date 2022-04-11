Woman, 19, killed in head-on crash on A53 near Shrewsbury

The crash on the A53 near Shrewsbury closed the road for six hours. Photo: Google

The woman was driving a blue Volkswagen Polo on the A53 at Astley, heading from Shrewsbury towards Tern Hill, when it was in collision with a white BMW M140i coming in the opposite direction, at around 4.15pm on Saturday.

West Mercia Police has now confirmed that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed the between road between The Dog in the Lane pub and Battlefield Island on Saturday afternoon for six hours while emergency services were at the scene, with police announcing its reopening at around 10.15pm.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses. They are asking for anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who has dash-cam footage of the collision or of the BMW or Polo in the minutes leading up to the collision, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police at westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 378 of 9 April 2022.