Jailed: Shrewsbury private school's ex-IT boss raked in £57,000 selling stolen computers

Neil Allen was the Head of IT at Shrewsbury School. Photo: Google

Neil Allen, aged 60, abused his position as director of IT at Shrewsbury School, using the school's budget to buy iPads which he then sold. He also sold "end of life" computer equipment to make money for himself - items that would normally have been donated to other local schools or given to charity.

His co-conspirator, Richard John Leach, is the director of Schools AV Services in West Sussex, a company which provides schools with computer equipment.

Having known Allen for 20 years through work, Leach bought items which he knew Allen had obtained through fraudulent means. The pair carried out their arrangement for almost five years from June 2014 to March 2019.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Allen, who previously worked for HMRC, the Army, the civil service and Lancing College in West Sussex in his 35-year IT career, had created a "hostile" environment among staff at Shrewsbury School, making it difficult for colleagues to discover his offending.

Simon Hunka, prosecuting, told the court: "He made sure packages were addressed to him and made it clear that nobody was to open anything not addressed to them."

Suspicions were raised when a delivery of 15 iPads, and other items were received by the school while Allen was off work recovering from a car crash. When he returned, colleagues noticed over the following weeks that the stocks became depleted until there were just two left.

The two devices were found in his desk and had been activated. The matter was reported and an investigation began.

Allen was suspended from work and ordered to return his work iPad, which he did with the sim card missing. However, investigators were able to find backed up messages which incriminated Allen and Leach.

It was worked out that crimes committed by Allen and Leach together earned them £29,000. Allen also sold items by himself on eBay, and to shops including CeX and Game in Shrewsbury. His solo enterprise earned him £28,000.

A victim personal statement was submitted by the school's bursar, who said the money could have been used to support prospective pupils of less means get scholarships, and that staff morale had been negatively affected. He also said the school had to find the money for an external investigation following the whistleblowing report.

Allen, of Jordash Court, Bedfordwell Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, admitted one count of fraud and one of conspiracy to steal. Leach, of Orchard Way, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, also pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and one of conspiracy to steal.

The court heard that Allen has paid back £4,500 to the school, and that he carried out many volunteer hours as a Covid responder during the pandemic. It was also said that Leach, a volunteer athletics coach, had "lost his reputation, both personally and professionally".

Judge Anthony Lowe sentenced Allen to 28 months in prison, and Leach to 17 months.

He told Allen: "There were aspects of stealing to order," and said to Leach: "You must have known Neil Allen was abusing his position of trust."