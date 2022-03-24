Artist Amy Smith helps bring a touch of colour to Shrewsbury primary school

Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury has had a mural painted at their school by local creative artist Amy Smith from Rustic & Wild. There was an Eco competition where the winner Sol Horne 8 was selected and his work was painted by Amy

Sol Horne, a pupil at Coleham Primary School, was delighted to see his mural taking shape this week, with the help of artist Amy Smith.

It comes as the school's Eco Council recently held a design competition to turn a breeze block wall into a piece of art, to make their outdoor play space more attractive.

Sol's design, which included the eco message 'Plant Trees', won the competition and the mural is situated by a rare Cappadocicum Maple Tree– one of the largest in Shropshire.

The eight-year-old said: "I couldn't believe it when my drawing won the competition. It was inspired by my Grandad who loves nature and trees.

"I love the Chameleon on the BT box by the Greyfriars Bridge so I was really pleased that it was the same artist who would be painting the mural."

Pupils at Coleham School have been watching the mural, featuring a large tree and forest creatures, being painted during their break and lunchtimes.

Amy Smith, of Rustic and Wild, said: "I have loved working on this project and Sol's design fits in so nicely with the maple tree and forest school area.

"I grew up in Coleham and so its lovely to see the mural being enjoyed by pupils. Sol has a real talent for drawing and its great to nurture this and inspire the children with outdoor art."

Amy has recently been involved in art installations all over Shrewsbury town centre for businesses such as Tanners Wines window displays and for The Shropshire Cycle Hub.