Shrewsbury's February 2022 flooding viewed from the air. Photo: Bruce Buglass

Road sweeping and gully cleaning is taking place in several town centre locations as the River Severn settles down. It peaked yesterday at 5.15m, just short of the 5.25m all-time record.

Shropshire Council said on social media: "The big clean up begins! We have road sweeping and gully cleaning taking place at Wyle Cop, English Bridge, Castle Foregate, Smithfield Road and other areas in Shrewsbury as the river recedes.

"We will post information as soon as possible about road re-openings."

The water has gone from outside the front of Premier Inn. Photo: Shropshire Council

Levels are down nearly half a metre with new photos shared by the authority showing how much the water has cleared away from Smithfield Road and Wyle Cop. Shropshire Council also said it was using the opportunity to repair some of the potholes in Smithfield Road.

The floods clean up is underway in Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

The lower river level also meant the Darwin shopping centre could reopen after closing its doors on Tuesday.

The clean-up operation comes as a series of aerial photos show the scale of the floods to hit the county town this year.

The river took over much of The Quarry as it only narrowly passed under Welsh Bridge. Photo: Bruce Buglass

The pictures reveal how far the water reached, as it took over many low-lying roads, paths and parks near the River Severn. In some places the river only just passed underneath the arches of the Welsh and English Bridges as levels topped 5m.

Shrewsbury's February 2022 flooding viewed from the air, showing water reaching Abbey Foregate car park. Photo: Bruce Buglass

In some photos water can clearly be seen in the Coleham area of the town, while part of Abbey Foregate car park was also flooded on Tuesday evening.

Shrewsbury's February 2022 flooding viewed from the air, showing water reaching Abbey Foregate car park. Photo: Bruce Buglass

Meanwhile another photo shows Frankwell Car Park, Smithfield Road and the showground completely submerged, with water on the roads approaching Shrewsbury railway station.

Shrewsbury's February 2022 flooding viewed from the air. Photo: Bruce Buglass

Just outside the town, the scale of the flooding was even more apparent with field after field disappearing from view underneath excess river water.

Fields outside Shrewsbury were left completely underwater Photo: Bruce Buglass

River levels in the Shrewsbury area peaked on Tuesday after causing more damage to those living and working in and around the Severn.