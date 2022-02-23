Notification Settings

River Severn flooding: Full list of closed roads in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth

By David Tooley

The River Severn is now thought to have peaked at all key areas in Shropshire just short of its all-time record highs.

All of Shrewsbury's main car parks are closed
Many riverside areas across the county are still submerged, although water levels have started to drop across the county.

At Shrewsbury levels are down nearly half a metre while the river level peaked at Ironbridge shortly before midnight without overwhelming the barrier, though the level has barely dropped in the hours since then and the severe 'danger to life' flood warning remains in place.

The River Severn has also peaked at Bridgnorth where levels are also starting to go down.

Shropshire road closures

Despite water levels starting to go back down, a number of roads in all three towns are still closed.

Shrewsbury

  • Gravel Hill Lane

  • Longden Coleham

  • Coleham Head

  • Smithfield Road

  • Coton Hill

  • Chester Street/Cross Street

  • Sydney Avenue

  • Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane

  • Coleham Head Lane Closure into Town Centre

  • Berwick Road

  • Old Coleham

  • Victoria Avenue

  • Williams Way

  • Raven Meadows at the Roushill side

  • Roushill

  • Cressage to Eaton Constantine

  • Atcham to Berwick Wharf

  • B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham

  • Castle Foregate

Longden, Coleham, remains flooded

The Frankside Main, St Julian’s Friar’s, Raven Meadows multi-storey and Abbey Foregate car parks are all closed until further notice, while Frankwell Riverside is closed for the Environment Agency to use.

Three footpaths in Shrewsbury are also closed. They are:

  • Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir

  • The Pig trough to West Midland Showground

  • New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park

Ironbridge

River levels remain high in Ironbridge: Jacob King/PA Wire

  • Waterloo Street

  • The Wharfage (and car park)

  • Buildwas Road

  • Dale End (and car park)

  • Coalford

  • Ferry Road

Dale End and The Wharfage car parks are also closed, while Madeley Road has reopened with temporary traffic lights.

Bridgnorth

  • Southwell Riverside

  • Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard

  • Doctors Lane

  • Severn Terrace

  • Quayside

  • Riverside and Friars Street

  • A442 – Telford to Bridgnorth (Upstream of Bridgnorth and Fort Pendlestone)

  • A442 – between Sutton Maddock island and Bandon Arms island

Riverside and Riverside West elevated car parks are closed, and displaced permit holders with a valid permit can use Innage Lane Car Park or Severn Street Car Park.

The footpath from Bylet to Wellmeadow is also shut.

Public transport in Shropshire

Shrewsbury buses

Road closure at English Bridge

Shrewsbury bus station also remains closed. Temporary bus terminus drop off/pick up points have been set up at:

  • New Park Road near Beacalls Lane

  • Outside Theatre Severn

  • Abbey Foregate

Shropshire Council is urging anyone planning to visit Shrewsbury town centre to use the park and ride with the main town centre car parks closed.

Ironbridge buses

Bus services 8 & 18 are serving Madeley as normal then diverting via the Ironbridge bypass direct to Much Wenlock. They are not serving Ironbridge Gorge as the Lloyds is flooded and the section from the bottom of Madeley Bank is closed. There is no service to Jackfield.

Service 19 is currently diverting after Lightmoor via the Lawley bypass and M54/A5 due to B4380 flooded at Atcham.

Shops

Shrewsbury's Darwin Centre has opened this morning but the council advice to use park and ride services remains because of all the closed roads.

In Ironbridge all Wharfage businesses are temporarily closed.

Flood reception centre

The council opened a flood reception centre in Bridgnorth at 9am at Castle Hall, West Castle Street. They will offer advice and support to those who need it.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

