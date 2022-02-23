All of Shrewsbury's main car parks are closed

Many riverside areas across the county are still submerged, although water levels have started to drop across the county.

At Shrewsbury levels are down nearly half a metre while the river level peaked at Ironbridge shortly before midnight without overwhelming the barrier, though the level has barely dropped in the hours since then and the severe 'danger to life' flood warning remains in place.

The River Severn has also peaked at Bridgnorth where levels are also starting to go down.

Shropshire road closures

Despite water levels starting to go back down, a number of roads in all three towns are still closed.

Shrewsbury

Gravel Hill Lane

Longden Coleham

Coleham Head

Smithfield Road

Coton Hill

Chester Street/Cross Street

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane

Coleham Head Lane Closure into Town Centre

Berwick Road

Old Coleham

Victoria Avenue

Williams Way

Raven Meadows at the Roushill side

Roushill

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Atcham to Berwick Wharf

B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham

Castle Foregate

Longden, Coleham, remains flooded

The Frankside Main, St Julian’s Friar’s, Raven Meadows multi-storey and Abbey Foregate car parks are all closed until further notice, while Frankwell Riverside is closed for the Environment Agency to use.

Three footpaths in Shrewsbury are also closed. They are:

Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir

The Pig trough to West Midland Showground

New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park

Ironbridge

River levels remain high in Ironbridge: Jacob King/PA Wire

Waterloo Street

The Wharfage (and car park)

Buildwas Road

Dale End (and car park)

Coalford

Ferry Road

Dale End and The Wharfage car parks are also closed, while Madeley Road has reopened with temporary traffic lights.

Bridgnorth

Southwell Riverside

Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard

Doctors Lane

Severn Terrace

Quayside

Riverside and Friars Street

A442 – Telford to Bridgnorth (Upstream of Bridgnorth and Fort Pendlestone)

A442 – between Sutton Maddock island and Bandon Arms island

Riverside and Riverside West elevated car parks are closed, and displaced permit holders with a valid permit can use Innage Lane Car Park or Severn Street Car Park.

The footpath from Bylet to Wellmeadow is also shut.

Public transport in Shropshire

Shrewsbury buses

Road closure at English Bridge

Shrewsbury bus station also remains closed. Temporary bus terminus drop off/pick up points have been set up at:

New Park Road near Beacalls Lane

Outside Theatre Severn

Abbey Foregate

Shropshire Council is urging anyone planning to visit Shrewsbury town centre to use the park and ride with the main town centre car parks closed.

Ironbridge buses

Bus services 8 & 18 are serving Madeley as normal then diverting via the Ironbridge bypass direct to Much Wenlock. They are not serving Ironbridge Gorge as the Lloyds is flooded and the section from the bottom of Madeley Bank is closed. There is no service to Jackfield.

Service 19 is currently diverting after Lightmoor via the Lawley bypass and M54/A5 due to B4380 flooded at Atcham.

Shops

Shrewsbury's Darwin Centre has opened this morning but the council advice to use park and ride services remains because of all the closed roads.

In Ironbridge all Wharfage businesses are temporarily closed.

Flood reception centre