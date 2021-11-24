Ex-Shrewsbury Town defender Ryan Sears receives road ban for drink driving

Ryan Sears of Shrewsbury Town

The full back, 22, who now plays in the National League for Grimsby Town under ex-Salop boss Paul Hurst, was found to be nearly three times the limit when he was stopped by police in his Audi A3 in Cleethorpes on October 24. His breath reading showed he had 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Sears, of Chandos Kingsway, Cleethorpes, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 24 months and ordered him to carry out 120 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay costs totalling £180.