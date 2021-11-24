Ex-Shrewsbury Town defender Ryan Sears receives road ban for drink driving

The full back, 22, who now plays in the National League for Grimsby Town under ex-Salop boss Paul Hurst, was found to be nearly three times the limit when he was stopped by police in his Audi A3 in Cleethorpes on October 24. His breath reading showed he had 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.
Sears, of Chandos Kingsway, Cleethorpes, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Magistrates banned him from driving for 24 months and ordered him to carry out 120 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay costs totalling £180.
Sears, who made his professional debut for Shrewsbury in September 2018, also had spells on loan at his home town club Newtown and AFC Telford United while he was on Salop's books. He was released in the summer this year, going on to link up with his former Town manager with The Mariners.