Wine firm distances itself from rat-infested off-licence

Threshers on Shoplatch in Shrewsbury has been closed for three weeks. Picture: Google Streetview

The off-licence, at Shoplatch in Shrewsbury, was closed by council officials earlier this week after the "serious" infestation was uncovered.

The premises bears the name 'Threshers' on its signs, but now the national Threshers firm has said it is using the name "illegally".

A spokesman for the firm said: "It has come to our attention that a Shrewsbury off licence has been operating illegally under the Threshers name without our consent.

"This off licence has recently been closed due to a public health complaint. As an online retailer, we would like to reassure customers that we do not have any physical stores in operation, therefore have no association with the off licence in question.

"We are purely an online retailer delivering high-quality products that are stored in clean, dependable facilities. We offer a seamless experience to meet consumer expectations and provide a wide range of products as a pure-play e-tailer in the alcohol and spirits space.”