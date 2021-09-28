Author inspires youngster on school visit

Unveiling a plaque in the newly re-named Liz Brazier Memorial Library at Coleham Primary School are (from left to right) author Lesley Parr, pupils Eva Butelle and Catherine Ryan, and headteacher Claire Jones

Coleham Primary School, in Shrewsbury, invited children's author Lesley Parr to read from her book The Valley of Lost Secrets, and speak to pupils and answer questions.

Ms Parr's book is a fresh wartime classic about three evacuees sent to a Welsh mining community and the mystery of a human skull in a hollow tree. The success of this first novel led to a four-book deal with publisher Bloomsbury.

Her book has previously been voted Waterstones Book of The Month, and Ms Parr also popped into Waterstones in Shrewsbury's High Street for book signing on her visit to the town. This was her first live school visit since The Valley of Lost Secrets was published.

Pupils used the opportunity to officially re-name their School Library in memory of their previous deputy headteacher Liz Brazier, who died one year ago. The Liz Brazier Memorial Library plaque was unveiled by Ms Parr and celebrated by staff and newly appointed Year 6 pupil librarians Eva Butelle and Catherine Ryan.

Susan Caroline, from Pengwern Books, said: "We were delighted to support Coleham Primary School with this event and attend the library memorial. The Valley of Lost Secrets is a wonderful children's book, and it was touching to see the pupils so inspired about reading."