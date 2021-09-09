Shrewsbury abattoir closes after coronavirus outbreak

ABP Shrewsbury, in the Battlefield area of the town, has had to close due to the number of workers self-isolating.

It has been closed since Monday afternoon. No indication has been given when it will be up and running again. ABP's Battlefield site is understood to have about 700 employees.

An ABP spokesman said: “As a result of increased numbers in the local community, a small number of colleagues at ABP’s processing site in Shrewsbury have contracted Covid-19. In line with ABP’s protocols, all close contacts of those impacted are self-isolating and, as a result, the company has temporarily suspended operations in the abattoir area of the site.

“Farmer suppliers have been informed and cattle are being redirected to other ABP facilities. The company is working with the relevant authorities in relation to the matter.

“Since the advent of Covid-19, staff safety and public health has been the priority for ABP and the company has in place a wide range of protection measures. We continue to be vigilant and support our colleagues through these extremely challenging times.”

Shropshire Council is working closely with Public Health England and ABP Shrewsbury to manage the outbreak.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council's director of public health, said: “We have been made aware of a number of positive cases of Covid-19 at ABP Shrewsbury and we are working with the business.

“ABP is carrying out regular lateral flow testing on site and I would urge members of the public to do the same.

“Shropshire public health is currently dealing with a number of outbreaks in businesses, care homes and schools. Coronavirus is still very much in our communities so please be vigilant.”