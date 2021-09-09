'Epic' Shrewsbury Food Festival was 'tough but worth it' as focus switches to Oktoberfest

The Shropshire Festivals team with celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli

But Beth Heath of Shropshire Festivals can't wait to be back in the Quarry to do it all again for the Shropshire Oktoberfest in a few weeks' time.

She said: "Shrewsbury Food Festival 2021 was absolutely epic! It was the toughest festival lead up I’ve done in 20 years but it was worth it in the end! To see the Quarry filled with thousands of happy faces in the sunshine was a dream come true after such a long wait. I’m really grateful to our amazing team, volunteers, producers, stall holders, chefs, performers, suppliers and sponsors for making this event so brilliant."

The food festival, which took place last Saturday and Sunday, was attended by thousands. Sunday visitors able to see celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli show off his skills in the kitchen. The Frenchman described the event as "absolutely out of this world" and "incredible".

More than 180 different independent businesses and producers attended to provide food, drink, homeware and craft stalls. There was a whole area dedicated to educating visitors on the agriculture and food sectors, a huge free kids zone and a live music stage featuring local acts.

The Kitchen Depot Cook Along with the Chef Stage was run by festival head chef, Chris Burt, who curated the chef line up at the event. The Cook Along Stage raised £1,082 for Self Help Africa with their tickets sales, raffle and donations on the day.

Now the focus for the Shropshire Festivals team switches to Shropshire Oktoberfest on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2.

Beth added: "In a few weeks’ time we have the county’s best party – Shropshire Oktoberfest! We are bringing together independent brewers from the region and beyond to serve up to 150 real ales. If ale isn’t your drink, there will also be lager, cider and perry on tap. Hencote will be serving their locally produced wine, The Buttermarket will have a rum shack and Gindifferent will bring their finest selection of tipples with the support of the Shropshire Distillery. All of which can be mopped up with a vast array of delicious street food.

“Thanks to Woodings & Co, we have another awesome music line-up, and Connexis are providing the laughs with their sponsorship of the comedy tent. Our motto for this year is bringing the fun back, and Shropshire Oktoberfest will definitely do that!”