Top comic book artists open new Shrewsbury art trail

Artist Charlie Adlard with the board depicting his work - it is one of nine across the town which make up the trail. Picture: Comics Salopia

Shrewsbury's Comics Salopia Trail is made up of nine pieces of original comic art from some of the world's best artists, accompanied by a script from Judge Dredd writer John Wagner.

The trail was opened on Saturday, and kicking off with workshops and signing events from artists behind the work, including Shrewsbury's Charlie Adlard, known for his work on The Walking Dead, and Captain America and Swamp Thing artist Mike Perkins.

The artwork will stay up for the next 12 months, and is set up at various locations around Shrewsbury, leading people on a trail of the town.

The nine giant pieces of art depict a tale of history and promise, starting at Shrewsbury Library with a stunning piece from Mr Adlard.

The sites include historical and cultural landmarks such as The Dingle and Theatre Severn.

People are being encouraged to engage with the artwork by taking selfies in front of the billboards to create their own comic strips on social media with the hashtag #ComicsTrail2021.

Comics Salopia is running a competition for the best stories created online, with people able to win a trip on the Sabrina's Little Rea picnic boat, or signed versions of the art which makes up the trail.

Festival director Shane Chebsey said they were delighted with how the opening of the trail had gone, and are looking forward to people enjoying it over the coming months.

He said: "We had a really good turn-out, there were lots of happy faces from all different age groups and that is what was really enjoyable, that we have people of all different ages coming out to see it."

Mr Chebsey said they were thrilled to see the idea come to life, having been planning a comic trail for the town for more than two years.

He said: "To see the idea become reality and people taking part, it is very satisfying."