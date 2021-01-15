Hospital 'is safe', insists dialysis patient after diabetic man bled to death

Mohammed Ismael 'Bolly' Zaman

Barbara Soden, from Shrewsbury, said that she and other patients trust staff at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital "implicitly with our lives every week" when they have treatment, and wants to reassure new patients.

Her plea comes after the death of Mohammed Ismael "Bolly" Zaman, 31, who died when an unidentified nurse pressed the "reset" button on his machine without checking his lines were safely connected. He lost three pints of blood in seven minutes, went into cardiac arrest and died on October 18, 2019. His family is suing the hospital.

Barbara, who is also the chairwoman of the Shropshire and Mid Wales Kidney Dialysis Patients Association and has been dialysing at the hospital for three-and-a-half years, said: "On behalf of the association, we would like to send our heartfelt sympathy to Bolly's family. A death of one of our fellow patients is always distressing. Whether it be at home or in unit, when our bodies are just too tired to go on, with the ravages of dialysis get too much.

"The staff and patients were all devastated to hear about the death of Bolly. The staff did everything they could to try and save him."

The reason Bolly's tubes were covered was due to the coldness of the room. Staff told him to keep his lines accessible, but simultaneously gave him several blankets to cover up and keep warm.

"Regarding the coldness of the unit, the heating has broken down many times," added Barbara. "Despite the staff reporting it, nothing was done. I had to report it to patient advice and liaison service and director of the hospital before something was done. Renal patients suffer from extreme cold. It's like having a hot flush, but cold. Most of us have three blankets per shift to keep us warm. At times we've ended up with sheets as there weren't enough blankets. Many patients cover their lines and staff tell them not to, but they cannot keep going round and moving blankets. They are busy with checks, blood pressures and seeing to patients who need assistance.

"Whist at dialysis, we don't tend to have the same staff, due to rotas. All staff have expert knowledge and read our notes, programme our machines. Notes are left on our prescriptions if needed for our next dialysis.

"We trust the staff implicitly with our lives, every week. Over the month, in Shrewsbury alone, there are 1,200 sessions.

"New measures have been implemented to encourage patients not to have their lines covered. We have had new measures put in place to keep us safe so this will not happen again.

"I am not trying to downplay the tragedy, but want to assure new patients, that they will be safe."