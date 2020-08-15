Shrewsbury headteacher 'very disappointed' over downgraded A-level results

Jo Sharrock, headteacher at Shrewsbury High School, said she is proud of students despite a bewildering results day.

“We are very disappointed that in some subjects the exam boards appear to have disregarded the carefully evaluated results provided by the school to the considerable disadvantage of some Year 13 students," she said.

"As a school, we will not hesitate to act on an individual’s behalf where we are unhappy with the grades they have been awarded by the exam board and we will work closely with our students and their parents to support them through the appeals process.

"A-level qualifications are critically important in determining our pupils' next steps, and it’s important that we continue to support every pupil in achieving the best possible outcome.

"So to all our wonderful Year 13 students, we are fiercely proud of all of your many accomplishments.

"Your achievements are tribute to your talent, determination, flexibility, and hard work.

"You have exemplified our values of character, endeavour and achievement and as you get ready to embark on adventures beyond school know that you leave us well prepared for an exciting and successful future.

"I have boundless respect for each and every one of you.

"I hope that those of you with your university places confirmed are celebrating and for those of you who await appeals know that we are with you and this is just a bump in the road.

"The maturity, resolve and resilience that our Shrewsbury High Sixth Formers have shown in the last six months has been hugely inspiring.

"You have achieved exceptional outcomes in extraordinary circumstances. Well done.”