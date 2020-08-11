Advertising
Shrewsbury pub closes temporarily after customer tests positive for Covid-19
A Shrewsbury pub has closed down temporarily after a customer with Covid-19 visited at the weekend.
The Boathouse Inn, in New Street, will be deep cleaned and staff will be following guidance from the NHS Test and Trace team.
The picturesque pub is a favourite among locals and visitors, overlooking the Quarry and the River Severn. But customers may miss out on enjoying its surroundings for a short while.
A statement from the pub said: “We have worked hard to put all the measures in place to keep our staff and customers safe; however we have been informed that a customer who is now Covid-positive visited our premises on August 8, at 10pm.
“We have followed government guidelines in terms of collecting customer contact details. The pub is now closed for a deep clean and we are awaiting further instruction from the NHS Test & Trace team. We will reopen the premises when it is safe to do so. Please keep an eye on our social media for any updates.”
