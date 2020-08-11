Shrewsbury pub closes temporarily after customer tests positive for Covid-19

The Boathouse Inn, in New Street, will be deep cleaned and staff will be following guidance from the NHS Test and Trace team.

The picturesque pub is a favourite among locals and visitors, overlooking the Quarry and the River Severn. But customers may miss out on enjoying its surroundings for a short while.

A statement from the pub said: “We have worked hard to put all the measures in place to keep our staff and customers safe; however we have been informed that a customer who is now Covid-positive visited our premises on August 8, at 10pm.

“We have followed government guidelines in terms of collecting customer contact details. The pub is now closed for a deep clean and we are awaiting further instruction from the NHS Test & Trace team. We will reopen the premises when it is safe to do so. Please keep an eye on our social media for any updates.”