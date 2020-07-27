Travellers moved on from Meole Brace park and ride

A number of caravans and accompanying vehicles were spotted at Shrewsbury Park & Ride over the weekend.

The group set up camp next to the retail park having already twice been moved on by the council from other sites.

Shropshire Council’s gypsy travel family liaison officer John Taylor said: “The council served notice on this group last week and is anticipating they will leave by the end of today.”

The same group were at Frankwell car park last week and prior to that were at a playing field near Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

On both occasions Shropshire Council served them with a notice to leave.