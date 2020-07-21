Advertising
Traveller camp established in Shrewsbury car park
A traveller camp has been established at a town centre car park.
A group has set up about 10 caravans at the Shropshire Council-owned Frankwell car park near the Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury.
It is understood that the group arrived at about 10pm last night.
Earlier on Monday, an encampment was moved along from a field at Shorncliffe Drive in the town. West Mercia Police officers gave the group until 9pm to vacate that site.
