Volunteers collect 25 bags of rubbish from Shrewsbury Quarry

The litter pick on Saturday was organised by addiction support charity Share Shrewsbury, and came after Shrewsbury Town Council workers cleared 20,000 litres of discarded junk from the park the weekend before.

One of the volunteers, Max Brown, has been a regular in helping clear up the Quarry in the mornings and his friends from Share Shrewsbury wanted to throw their support behind him.

Councillor Jane MacKenzie, founder of the charity, said: "Max is in recovery, and as part of this, he is working on improving his mind and body. He’d noticed the increasing levels of rubbish left in the Quarry, especially beer cans and bottles.

"Because he appreciates the beauty of Shrewsbury’s parks, he became increasingly upset by the levels of litter being left.

"Max decided to do something about it, and so he started to collect rubbish as he ran through the park. We think that he is doing something exceptional, we admire what he’s trying to achieve, and we decided to get behind him."

She added: "We were absolutely amazed by the tremendous response we received, with over thirty people arriving at the Quarry to help us on the morning, including two families with children. There was a wonderful community feeling in the air, with people of all ages, pulling together to clean up our beautiful park, and we collected twenty five bags of rubbish."

Share Shrewsbury is holding another litter pick in the park this Saturday from 9.30am-10.30am, meeting at the blue gates by St Chad's Church.

Everyone is welcome to get involved and help out.