Shrewsbury's Quarry Pool to remain closed for at least another fortnight

Shropshire Council is continuing to assess the extent of the repair work following the storm Ciara on Sunday.

It is hoped that the centre itself will reopen by next Friday, but the Quarry Pool is likely to remain shut until March 2.

With further strong winds forecast for the weekend, the public are being advised to avoid the area for their own safety.

Further assessment will need to take place to the Quarry Pool roof following the initial repairs.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “Shropshire Council is currently inspecting the damage to the roof and we expect to have an update on the condition later this week.

“We are aware this has caused disruption to users of the centre, and Serco are contacting all members. We would like to thank everyone for their patience during this time.

“Council officers continue speaking to businesses and residents in the area, to update them on the situation."

Scaffolding was put up around the centre yesterday and a road closure and safety zones remain in place.

Further fencing has been set up by the main gates of The Quarry, near St Chad's Church.

The authority is looking to remove the exclusion zone and road closure at Priory Road and Victoria Quay by February 21.

Following the opening of Priory Road and the entrance area to the centre, it may be possible to open the Priory, Claremont and teaching pools, as well as the fitness suite.

Councillor Picton added: “It is anticipated that most of the centre could reopen by 21 February, with the Quarry Pool anticipated to open a week later around March 2.

“Once we have a decision on that, we will ensure all customers are informed.”

Quarry members are being encouraged to access other centres at Shrewsbury Sports Village, Oswestry Leisure Centre, Market Drayton Swimming and Fitness Centres, and Whitchurch Swimming Pool.