Menu

Advertising

Flood barriers up in Shrewsbury with prediction of more rain

By Dominic Robertson | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Flood barriers have been put up in Shrewsbury after heavy rain over the weekend.

Shrewsbury's Frankwell car park and the surrounding area are always susceptible to flooding and the deluge of recent days led to the Environment Agency putting its safeguards in place this morning.

Dave Throup of the Environment Agency, said that the first stage of the barriers were being put up to protect the area, with more rain expected to see the level of the River Severn continue to rise.

Writing on Twitter he said: "We are deploying low level flood defences at Frankwell, Shrewsbury, starting in the next hour or so.

"The River Severn is already high and forecast heavy rain later today is expected to raise levels quickly."

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News