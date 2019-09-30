Flood barriers up in Shrewsbury with prediction of more rain

Shrewsbury's Frankwell car park and the surrounding area are always susceptible to flooding and the deluge of recent days led to the Environment Agency putting its safeguards in place this morning.

Dave Throup of the Environment Agency, said that the first stage of the barriers were being put up to protect the area, with more rain expected to see the level of the River Severn continue to rise.

Writing on Twitter he said: "We are deploying low level flood defences at Frankwell, Shrewsbury, starting in the next hour or so.

"The River Severn is already high and forecast heavy rain later today is expected to raise levels quickly."