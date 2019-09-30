Yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued for Shropshire

Torrential downpours will be bring the risk of localised flooding to parts of the region today creating difficult driving conditions for motorists.

See the latest weather forecast from The Met Office here:

Monday morning forecast - 30/09/19

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain covering Shropshire from 3pm today through to 3pm tomorrow.

It marked a stark contract to this time last week, when parts of the country were basking in 26C heat.

Flooded roads were a problem in many parts of Shropshire with drivers warned to take care particularly on the Ellesmere to Shrewsbury and Ellesmere to Wem Roads.

Further downstream river levels on the River Severn were expected to peak at Crew Green on Monday and in Shrewsbury itself, where some riverside footpaths are already underwater, on Tuesday.

Other areas with flood alters include the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, the Rea Brook and Cound Brook, the Tern and Perry, Upper Teme and Ledwych Brook.

Over the Welsh border there are flood warnings for the Severn and Vyrnwy with parts of the road around Welshpool airport suffering flooding.

The River Dee from Corwen, through Llangollen to the Shropshire border area at Bangor -on-Dee also has flood alerts on it.

Over the weekend, the Environment Agency issued flood warnings for the River Sow and River Penk between Staffordshire and Shropshire, and the River Severn in Shropshire.