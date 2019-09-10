Second 'Stop the Coup' protest planned in Shrewsbury

Open Britain Shrewsbury is staging the rally in The Square to provide people with an opportunity to express their opinions on the decision to prorogue parliament.

Chairman of the group, Andrew Bannerman, said: “Our Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, seems to think that he has popular support to defy the will of parliament.

"We need to continue to show him and his supporters, including our local MPs, that he's completely wrong. We need to defend our parliamentary sovereignty against an executive which is prepared to cause this country immense harm.

“We had a fantastic turnout of over 400 people attending our initial rally on August 30 so let's make this one even bigger. Come along and make a noise, bring your placards and tell our Prime Minister he must respect the rule of the law.”

Representatives from several parties are scheduled to make short speeches from 5.30pm.