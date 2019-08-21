Post Office services near Shrewsbury could be saved

Bosses at the Post Office said they are looking at other options to save the services in Minsterley.

It was announced recently that Minsterley post office would have to close next month because of a lack of interest in buying the property.

In response to the news, a Post Office spokesperson, said: "We understand how important a post office is to a community and we would like to reassure customers that we are working hard to restore a post office in that area as soon as possible.

"As a temporary measure we are exploring the possibility of an outreach service for Minsterley whereby a nearby postmaster would visit at set times each week.

“In the meantime alternative post office branches include Pontesbury and Westbury."

A letter was sent to Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, by the Minsterley Parish Council, asking for his help in retaining the vital service for their village.

A spokesperson for Mr Kawczynski, said: "Daniel contacted the Post Office with concerns about the closure and they said they were keen to keep the service in the village and are currently looking at other options."

The original letter to Mr Kawczynski said residents were concerned the lack of services will require a 24-mile round trip to the offices in Shrewsbury to access Royal Mail and Post office services.

It said: "This is a concern to residents of this large village where is appears they are being forced into Shrewsbury town to access any services, with the extra strain on finance to do so will be difficult to justify thus cutting off the community."

The original concerns about closing were over the lack of rural services and how this affects people, especially those who are elderly or disabled, for whom the the post office was a means of getting in touch with others.

The post office in Minsterley had been up for sale but postmaster Bruce Bill said there had been a lack of interest.

Mr Bill, who is also a councillor, is moving back to Surrey for health reasons and told Minsterley Parish Council that the facilities would have to close next month.