Shrewsbury town centre roadworks progressing well

The work on Pride Hill is progressing well and the Darwin Shopping Centre entrance has almost been completed.

The last few metres of paving down the centre of Pride Hill are now being finished and to minimise disruption work will commence on the Pride Hill entrance following the completion of the Darwin Centre entrance.

The High Street work began yesterday (8) and this will be a continuation of the road closure set up by Cadent/Balfour Beatty. This is due to be completed before the Flower Show embargo week starting August 5.

Work on Town Walls is complete, with just a few small snagging items remaining such as cleaning the paving.

Claremont Bank is nearly complete with just a small amount of paving to be completed in the footway opposite Montgomery’s Tower. This has already begun and is due to be complete by July 12.

Matt Johnson, Shropshire Council’s executive manager – strategic projects, highways and transportation, said: "All of work to Shoplatch, Mardol Head, Bellstone are part of Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package 2. We are yet to tender and award on these elements, and as such don’t have an appointed contractor or and agreed programme yet. This package by package approach is in line with the SITP delivery plan.

“We forecast that this package of work will commence post the 2019 Christmas embargo, in January, at this point.”