33 jobs could go at Shrewsbury engineering firm

Doncasters, which is based on Whitchurch Road, has confirmed it has begun the process of discussing redundancies with its employees –but would not be drawn on the number concerned.

It has been suggested that 33 jobs are at risk, with 19 on the shop floor, and 14 office staff.

The company has said that the redundancies are concerned with a particular part of the factory and that its overall outlook for the plant is "very positive".

A statement from the firm said: "Following a detailed review of operations in Shrewsbury over the next year, Doncasters is entering a formal consultation with colleagues in Shrewsbury and the unions with proposal to reduce headcount. Until the consultation is completed we cannot comment on the final number of redundancies.

"Following previous feedback from the workforce, the business proposal is to invite applications for voluntary redundancy. We believe that a large proportion of redundancies can be met this way.

"These redundancies relate to a specific part of the Shrewsbury plant. The overall outlook for the facility as a whole remains very positive.

Doncasters has a reputation as a leading manufacturer of components for the military, civil aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines.