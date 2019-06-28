Advertising
Cyclist knocked off bike in Shrewsbury collision
A cyclist was knocked off his bike in an accident with a car on a busy Shrewsbury road.
The crash happened close to the Column on Abbey Foregate at just after 4.15pm on Thursday.
One fire engine from Shrewsbury was sent to the scene and crews administered oxygen and first aid before the arrival of the ambulance.
The cyclist then received further treatment from the ambulance staff.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.