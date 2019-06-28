Menu

Advertising

Cyclist knocked off bike in Shrewsbury collision

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

A cyclist was knocked off his bike in an accident with a car on a busy Shrewsbury road.

The crash happened close to the Column on Abbey Foregate at just after 4.15pm on Thursday.

One fire engine from Shrewsbury was sent to the scene and crews administered oxygen and first aid before the arrival of the ambulance.

The cyclist then received further treatment from the ambulance staff.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News