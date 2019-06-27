Shrewsbury Food Hub successfully bids for fresh funding

It has been awarded three grants of £1,500 for pilot projects in Shrewsbury and further grant for a scheme in Wem which could be used to address holding hunger, build cooking skills or develop community meals.

Emily Fay said: “We’re really pleased to announce that we have been awarded funding to support local community groups in developing collaborative ways to improve access to good food.

"Shrewsbury Food Hub’s main focus is to stop food waste, but we also want to contribute to a sustainable food system in collaboration with other groups. A key aspect of food sustainability is ensuring that everyone has access to a nutritious diet and for the last year we have been working as part of the Shropshire Food Poverty Alliance.

Opportunity

"These grants will offer community groups the opportunity to work together to test out ideas so that we can learn what works for the long term.”

Projects will be supported in at least two different parts of Shrewsbury, starting with Meole Estate and the Harlescott and Sundorne area.

The food hub is holding open meetings for anyone interested at the Meet Place, Meole Brance, on July 2 between 2pm and 4pm and at Riversway Elim Church, Harlescott, on July 10 from 1pm to 3pm.

For more information visit shropshirefoodpoverty.org.uk or contact Emily on emily@shrewburyfoodhub.org.uk